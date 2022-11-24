Kenya Power reports outages in parts of the country

Adds details, background

NAIROBI, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Kenya Power KPLC.NR, the country's sole electricity distributor, reported power outages across parts of the nation on Thursday.

The company did not explain what triggered the outages but said it was working to "restore normalcy within shortest time possible".

It buys the bulk of its power from Kenya Electricity Generating Company KEGN.NR.

The outages follow widespread blackouts this month in East Africa's economic powerhouse.

In January a high voltage transmission line connecting the capital broke causing a nationwide blackout.

Later that month, three senior managers Kenya Power were charged with sabotage and .

(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; writing by Hereward Holland; editing by James Macharia Chege and Jason Neely)

((hereward.holland@thomsonreuters.com; +254 20 499 1232; Reuters Messaging: hereward.holland.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.