World Markets

Kenya Power reports outages in parts of the country

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS MUKOYA

November 24, 2022 — 08:30 am EST

Written by Duncan Miriri for Reuters ->

Adds details, background

NAIROBI, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Kenya Power KPLC.NR, the country's sole electricity distributor, reported power outages across parts of the nation on Thursday.

The company did not explain what triggered the outages but said it was working to "restore normalcy within shortest time possible".

It buys the bulk of its power from Kenya Electricity Generating Company KEGN.NR.

The outages follow widespread blackouts this month in East Africa's economic powerhouse.

In January a high voltage transmission line connecting the capital broke causing a nationwide blackout.

Later that month, three senior managers Kenya Power were charged with sabotage and .

(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; writing by Hereward Holland; editing by James Macharia Chege and Jason Neely)

((hereward.holland@thomsonreuters.com; +254 20 499 1232; Reuters Messaging: hereward.holland.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.