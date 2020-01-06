World Markets

Kenya plans to refinance or exchange commercial debt with cheaper options

Contributors
Duncan Miriri Reuters
George Obulutsa Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS MUKOYA

Kenya plans to refinance or substitute commercial loans with cheaper options from friendly nations or development financiers, its acting finance minister said on Monday.

Adds details

NAIROBI, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Kenya plans to refinance or substitute commercial loans with cheaper options from friendly nations or development financiers, its acting finance minister said on Monday.

The East African nation wants to avoid going to capital markets abroad using instruments such as dollar bonds, after a binge of borrowing in recent years including Eurobond offerings, a package of Chinese loans and syndicated commercial loans.

The government was committed to putting the debt, which has risen to above 62% of gross domestic product, on a more sustainable footing, said minister Ukur Yatani.

"I also intend to restructure debt stocks by refinancing or substituting commercial elements with concessionary ones," he wrote in an opinion piece published in the local Daily Nation newspaper.

(Reporting by Duncan Miriri and George Obulutsa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam & Kim Coghill)

((duncan.miriri@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +254 20 4991239; Reuters Messaging: duncan.miriri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular