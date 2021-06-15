World Markets
IMH

Kenya picks Citi, JP Morgan as book-runners for Eurobond issue - IFR

Contributor
George Obulutsa Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Kenya has appointed Citi and JP Morgan as joint book-runners for a dollar-denominated sovereign bond issue, and I&M Bank and NCBA Group as co-managers, Refinitiv's capital markets news service IFR said on Tuesday.

NAIROBI, June 14 (Reuters) - Kenya has appointed Citi and JP Morgan as joint book-runners for a dollar-denominated sovereign bond issue, and I&M Bank and NCBA Group as co-managers, Refinitiv's capital markets news service IFR said on Tuesday.

IFR said meetings with investors had started over the bond, which will have a 12 to 15-year tenor, but did not give more details.

There was no immediate comment from the ministry of finance.

The ministry first announced plans for the $1 billion Eurobond in March, as well as for a separate 1-billion-euro bond.

The East African economy has been pushing to secure funds from abroad to fill a gaping budget deficit before its financial year closes at the end of this month.

It also plans to issue the euro-denominated sovereign bond in its 2021/22 fiscal year (July-June), to manage liquidity, due to previously issued bonds starting to mature.

Last week, Finance Minister Ukur Yatani presented the 2021/22 budget to parliament, with a deficit of 7.5% of gross domestic product, reduced from 8.7% for the current fiscal year ending this month.

(Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Pravin Char)

((george.obulutsa@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +254 20 499 1234; Reuters Messaging: george.obulutsa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IMH C JPM

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest World Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular