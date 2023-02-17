Kenya may issue different tenor Eurobond to manage upcoming maturity

Adds comment from official, background

NAIROBI, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Kenya may opt to issue a Eurobond with a different tenor to manage next year's maturity of a $2 billion, 10-year bond, the director of the country's debt management office told Reuters on Friday.

Markets are keenly watching how the East African nation will manage the large maturity after the government's debt-servicing costs shot up in recent years and the currency KES= weakened significantly against the dollar in the past three years.

"There is a likelihood that we may issue an instrument that is not of the same tenor," Haron Sirima said, adding that it will be structured into two or three tranches, depending on the advice they get from bankers.

The government is about to conclude a deal to raise $600 million from a syndicate of banks, details of which were not disclosed, he said, part of the planned $900 million commercial borrowing for this financial year to the end of June. A third of the amount has already been raised.

Kenya's debt-to-GDP ratio could fall significantly if the country sticks to the fiscal consolidation path set out by the government, Sirima said.

(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Toby Chopra and Shounak Dasgupta)

