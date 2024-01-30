Kenya looking at Eurobond buyback in Feb or March, President Ruto says

Adds quote, details

ROME, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Kenya is looking to buy back in February or March at least some of its $2 billion Eurobond that matures in June, President William Ruto told Reuters on Tuesday.

Ruto also said there was no chance Kenya would default on the bond, even as falling hard currency revenues, a steep weakening of the local currency and revenue challenges have raised questions about the country's ability to pay.

Ruto had told parliament in November that Kenya would buy back $300 million of the Eurobond before the end of 2023, but he said the government's transaction advisers ultimately recommended against doing so.

"What they have recommended is we do a buyback in February, March, and then we go to the market," he said in an interview in Rome, on the sidelines of the Italy-Africa summit.

