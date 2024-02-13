News & Insights

Kenya issues $1.5 billion bond to fund partial buyback

February 13, 2024 — 10:34 am EST

Written by George Obulutsa and Duncan Miriri for Reuters ->

NAIROBI, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Kenya has raised $1.5 billion with a new Eurobond that comes with a coupon rate of 9.75% after receiving strong demand with the order book exceeding $6 billion, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.

The government will use the proceeds of the dollar bond due to mature in 2031 to fund the offer to buy back its existing $2 billion Eurobond maturing in June this year, the ministry said in a statement.

The remaining portion not repurchased in the current tender offer will be funded through a mix of the government's own funds and financing from multilateral and bilateral sources, including bank syndication, the ministry said.

The results of the tender offer will be announced on Feb. 15, the government said. The new bond will amortize in three equal installments in 2029, 2030 and 2031, the government said, giving a weighted average tenure of six years.

The spreading of bullet payments over a longer period may have been a reflection of the painful lessons learnt as the government was grappling with the upcoming maturity of $2 billion in one bullet payment, said a Nairobi-based banker.

Some market participants balked at the double-digit yield of 10.375% for the new bond, saying it was a very heavy price to pay for new cash and could make debt unsustainable in the future.

Kenya's debt stood at 73% of GDP at the end of last year, the International Monetary Fund said last month, and it is using an ever rising share of its annual government revenue to service the debt.

