Kenya inflation slows slightly to 6.6% year on year in December

NAIROBI, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Kenya's inflation slowed slightly to 6.6% year on year in December, down from 6.8% in November, the statistics office said on Friday.

On a month-on-month basis inflation was 0.4%, compared to 0.2% in November, the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) said in a report.

Transport, housing and utilities, and food were major contributors to the East African nation's year-on-year inflation, the KNBS said.

