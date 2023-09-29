News & Insights

Kenya inflation rises to 6.8% yr/yr in Sept

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS MUKOYA

September 29, 2023 — 01:32 pm EDT

Written by George Obulutsa and Bhargav Acharya for Reuters ->

Adds details on monthly inflation, background

NAIROBI, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Kenya's inflation KECPI=ECI rose marginally in September after all sectors recorded a general increase in prices, the statistics office said on Friday.

Inflation was 6.8% year on year in September from 6.7% a month earlier, while on a monthly basis inflation was 1% from -0.1% a month earlier, the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics said in a statement.

Kenya's government has a preferred inflation band of 2.5%-7.5% in the medium term.

In mid-September, the country's Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority said the prices of petrol, diesel and kerosene would rise.

Fuel prices have a big effect on inflation in the east African nation which depends heavily on diesel for transport, power generation and agriculture, while kerosene is used in many households for cooking and lighting.

(Reporting by George Obulutsa and Bhargav Acharya Editing by Chris Reese)

((Bhargav.Acharya@thomsonreuters.com))

Reuters
