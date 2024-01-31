Kenya inflation picks up to 6.9% year on year in January

Adds month-on-month figure, context in paragraphs 2-5

NAIROBI, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Kenya's inflation KECPI=ECI rose to 6.9% year on year in January from 6.6% a month earlier due to an increase in commodity prices, the statistics office said on Wednesday.

Inflation was at 0.4% month on month, the same level it was in December.

Kenya's government prefers inflation between 2.5% and 7.5% in the medium term.

In December, the central bank hiked its key lending rate KECBIR=ECI by 2 percentage points to 12.5%, its first increase since June when it raised it by 1 percentage point.

The bank is due to announce its next rate decision on Feb. 6.

