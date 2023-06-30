News & Insights

Kenya inflation eases slightly to 7.9% y/y in June

June 30, 2023 — 07:17 am EDT

June 30 (Reuters) - Kenya's inflation KECPI=ECI eased slightly to 7.9% year on year in June, from 8.0% last month, data from the statistics office showed on Friday.

On a monthly basis June inflation was at 0.8% compared to 0.9% in May, the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics said in a statement.

The government has a preferred inflation range of 2.5%-7.5% in the medium term.

