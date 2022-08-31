World Markets

Kenya inflation at 8.5% y/y in August, highest in five years

Contributors
Estelle Shirbon Reuters
George Obulutsa Reuters
Published

Kenya's consumer inflation rose to 8.5% year-on-year in August from 8.3% a month earlier, driven by increases in the price of food, transport and energy, the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday.

Adds details, background

NAIROBI, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Kenya's consumer inflation KECPI=ECI rose to 8.5% year-on-year in August from 8.3% a month earlier, driven by increases in the price of food, transport and energy, the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday.

The August figure was the highest rate of inflation seen in Kenya since June 2017, when it was at 9.2%.

Like in other parts of the world, Kenyan inflation has accelerated in recent months, from just above 5% at the start of 2022, mainly due to the knock-on effects of increases in the international prices of crude oil.

Month-on-month inflation was at 0.4% in August compared with 0.7% in July, the statistics office said.

(Reporting by Estelle Shirbon and George Obulutsa Editing by James Macharia Chege)

((estelle.shirbon@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular