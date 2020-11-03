Kenya in talks with the IMF for a new lending facility

World Markets

NAIROBI, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Kenya is in talks with the International Monetary Fund for a new lending facility, the fund's resident representative in Nairobi told Reuters on Tuesday, without disclosing the figure under discussion.

The fund approved $739 million in emergency financing for the East African nation in May to help it deal with the economic shock caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The request for the new facility under discussion preceded the onset of the pandemic, Tobias Rasmussen, the IMF representative said, without saying when he expects the talks to be concluded.

Kenya faces huge budget deficits in the near term, which have been worsened by the coronavirus crisis.

