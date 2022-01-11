Kenya hit by nationwide blackout after major transmission line breaks

NAIROBI, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Kenya is experiencing a nationwide power outage after a high voltage transmission line connecting the capital broke, state-controlled utility Kenya Power said on Tuesday.

"We have lost power supply due to collapsed towers on Kiambere - Embakasi high voltage transmission power line at 10:45 a.m.(0745 GMT) this morning," Kenya Power said in a statement on its Twitter account.

A company spokesperson confirmed the outage was nationwide.

(Reporting by George Obulutsa; editing by Jason Neely)

((george.obulutsa@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +254 20 499 1234; Reuters Messaging: george.obulutsa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.