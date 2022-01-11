World Markets

Kenya hit by nationwide blackout after major transmission line breaks

Contributor
George Obulutsa Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS MUKOYA

Kenya is experiencing a nationwide power outage after a high voltage transmission line connecting the capital broke, state-controlled utility Kenya Power said on Tuesday.

NAIROBI, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Kenya is experiencing a nationwide power outage after a high voltage transmission line connecting the capital broke, state-controlled utility Kenya Power said on Tuesday.

"We have lost power supply due to collapsed towers on Kiambere - Embakasi high voltage transmission power line at 10:45 a.m.(0745 GMT) this morning," Kenya Power said in a statement on its Twitter account.

A company spokesperson confirmed the outage was nationwide.

(Reporting by George Obulutsa; editing by Jason Neely)

((george.obulutsa@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +254 20 499 1234; Reuters Messaging: george.obulutsa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular