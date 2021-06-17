Kenya gets huge demand for its $1 bln Eurobond offer - lead bank

Adds final terms and pricing, updates data

NAIROBI, June 17 (Reuters) - Kenya has received orders just short of $6 billion for its $1 billion Eurobond offering that priced at 6.3%, a senior banker at one of the lead managers said on Thursday.

The dollar-denominated bond, whose proceeds will go towards helping the East African nation's Treasury manage liquidity, has Citi and JPMorgan as joint book-runners, and Kenyan lenders I&M Bank and NCBA Group as co-managers.

Order books have been boosted by general market conditions, as well as investors' interest in Kenya specifically, the banker said.

"The FOMC provided a little bit of a headwind, but risk appetite was pretty resilient," the banker said, referring to the U.S. Federal Reserve's statement on Wednesday that had been more hawkish than many anticipated.

"Investors also liked that the issue was limited to $1 billion and that Kenya just struck a deal with the IMF," the banker added.

In May, Nairobi reached a staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund on economic policies to conclude the first review of its 38-month extended fund facility and extended credit facility financed programme. The country could receive $410 million in funding as a result.

The bond maturing in January 2034 priced similar to the country's outstanding 2032 sovereign dollar bond US491798AK03=TE, which currently yields around 6.3%.

(Reporting by Duncan Miriri in Nairobi and Karin Strohecker in London; Editing by Alison Williams and Dan Grebler)

