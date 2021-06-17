Kenya gets huge demand for its $1 bln Eurobond offer - IFR

NAIROBI, June 17 (Reuters) - Kenya has received orders of more than $3 billion for its $1 billion Eurobond offering, which comes with initial pricing talk of 6.75%-6.875%, Refinitiv's capital markets news service IFR said on Thursday.

The dollar-denominated bond, whose proceeds will go towards helping the East African nation's Treasury manage liquidity, has Citi and JP Morgan as joint book-runners, and Kenyan lenders I&M Bank and NCBA Group as co-managers.

The bond has a final maturity in 2034, according to the offer documents.

(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Alison Williams)

