Kenya gets huge demand for its $1 bln Eurobond offer - IFR

Duncan Miriri Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Kenya has received orders of more than $3 billion for its $1 billion Eurobond offering, which comes with initial pricing talk of 6.75%-6.875%, Refinitiv's capital markets news service IFR said on Thursday.

The dollar-denominated bond, whose proceeds will go towards helping the East African nation's Treasury manage liquidity, has Citi and JP Morgan as joint book-runners, and Kenyan lenders I&M Bank and NCBA Group as co-managers.

The bond has a final maturity in 2034, according to the offer documents.

