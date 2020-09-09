Kenya gets $750 mln from the World Bank to develop its arid north

NAIROBI, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Kenya has secured $750 million from the World Bank for projects aimed at developing the economy of its arid northeastern regions, the World Bank said late on Tuesday.

The funds would be used on projects "to improve the movement of people and goods, digital connectivity and access to social services for over 3.2 million people", the World Bank said in a statement.

It would target areas covered by the Isiolo-Mandera regional road corridor, the lender said.

(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Alex Richardson)

