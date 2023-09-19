Kenya extends oil supply deal with three Gulf firms

NAIROBI, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Kenya has extended an oil supply deal with three Gulf-based firms up to December 2024, the head of energy regulator, Daniel Kiptoo, said on Tuesday.

The East African nation entered the deal with Saudi Aramco, ADNOC and ENOC, earlier this year, to try to manage demand for dollars.

(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by George Obulutsa)

