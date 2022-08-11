Kenya Eurobonds rise to highest since early June as vote count continues peacefully

Adds price details, context and graphic

LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Kenyan Eurobond prices rose to their highest levels since early June on Thursday, as vote counting from Tuesday's general election continued peacefully without an official result and incomplete media tallies showed a dead heat. [nL1N2ZN0KL]

The 2034 maturity was up more than 3.9 cents in the dollar to 75.213 cents at 1552 GMT, according to Tradeweb data, the highest price since June 8.Other bonds across the curve were up between 1.2 and 3.5 cents.

Two days after the election, it was still unclear if veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga, 77, who was endorsed by outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta, would win the presidential election or Deputy President William Ruto, 55.

The elections have mostly been peaceful so far; in the past, widespread protests and clashes have followed results announcements. More than 1,200 people were killed after the 2007 elections and more than 100 after the 2017 polls.

The rise in Kenyan Eurobonds also came amid a wider emerging market asset rally, albeit in thin August trading. Investors moved into riskier assets after lower-than-expected U.S. inflation data earlier in the week tempered anticipation of further Fed interest rate hikes.

Kenya's dollar bonds bounce backhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3bL9IFA

(Reporting by Rachel Savage; Additional Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Aurora Ellis)

((Rachel.Savage@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.