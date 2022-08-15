Kenya election commission head: deputy pres Ruto wins presidency vote

NAIROBI, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Deputy President William Ruto has won Kenya's presidential vote, the election commission said on Monday, declaring him the new leader of the region's richest and most stable nation.

