Kenya economy to grow at under 2.5% this year - finance minister

NAIROBI, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Kenya's economy is expected to grow by less than 2.5% this year, the finance minister said, as it continues to reel from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The East African economy has been battered by the coronavirus, with tourism and small and medium-size businesses hit particularly hard.

Growth is however expected to rebound to 6.0% in the medium term, said Finance Minister Ukur Yatani, in a document posted on the Treasury's website ahead of a formal launch of the budget-making process for the 2021/22 financial year.

Interest and exchange rate stability "will be safeguarded over the medium-term", Yatani said, adding that inflation was expected to be contained within the 2.5-5% band.

Kanini Kega, the chairman of parliament's budget committee, warned that the economic situation would remain tough for some time, with dire impact on the government's finances.

"Revenue collections are definitely expected to plunge," Kega told an online event to launch the 2021/22 budget process.

