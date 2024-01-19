Kenya dollar bonds rise after govt gets $210 mln TDB loan

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Kenya's international sovereign dollar bonds rose on Friday after the finance minister said the Trade & Development Bank had leant it $210 million, ahead of a $2 billion bond maturing in June that it needs to repay or refinance.

The price of the bond maturing in 2028 rose the most, up 1.05 cents on the dollar to 91.3 cents at 1315 GMT XS1781710543=TE. Most of the country's international bonds now yield below 10% - the level at which a country is usually seen to be locked out of issuing new debt.

(Reporting by Rachel Savage, Editing by Karin Strohecker)

