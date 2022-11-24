Kenya central banker sees programmed inflows into official reserves

Adds quote

NAIROBI, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Kenya's central bank expects scheduled hard currency inflows into its useable, official reserves, starting from next month, the governor of the bank said on Thursday.

The foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank slipped to 3.94 months worth of import cover, the bank said on Wednesday, below the statutory level of four months.

"We are doing our best endeavours to ensure we get adequate reserves. This is why we are not stressed," Patrick Njoroge told a news conference, citing a $440 million tranche expected next month from an IMF lending programme.

The pressure on the reserves was coming from the government's debt repayments, he said.

(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Alex Richardson)

