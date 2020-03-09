World Markets

Kenya central bank to raise 50 bln shillings with 20-, 25-year bonds

Contributor
Duncan Miriri Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS MUKOYA

Kenya's central bank will offer re-opened 20- and 25-year Treasury bonds at this month's auction, seeking to raise a total of 50 billion shillings ($486.38 million), it said on Monday.

The bonds, which will be auctioned on March 18, come with a coupon rate of 13.20% and 13.40% for the 20- and 25-year tenors respectively, the bank said in a statement.

The bank will rediscount the bonds at 3% above the prevailing market yield or coupon rate, subject to approval by the Nairobi Securities Exchange, it said.

($1 = 102.8000 Kenyan shillings)

(Reporting by Duncan Miriri)

