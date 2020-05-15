World Markets

Kenya central bank to hold rate-setting meeting on May 27

Contributor
George Obulutsa' Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/NJERI MWANGI

The Kenyan central bank's Monetary Policy Committee will hold its next rate-setting meeting on May 27, it said on Friday.

NAIROBI, May 15 (Reuters) - The Kenyan central bank's Monetary Policy Committee will hold its next rate-setting meeting on May 27, it said on Friday.

At its April meeting, the bank cut its benchmark lending rate KECBIR=ECI to 7.0% from 7.25%, saying action to cushion the impact of the coronavirus was having an effect, but the bank needed to do more, due to the adverse economic outlook.

(Reporting by George Obulutsa' Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((george.obulutsa@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +254 20 499 1234; Reuters Messaging: george.obulutsa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: What is Pushing All Countries to New Levels of Leverage?

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss what is pushing all countries to new levels of leverage.

    May 1, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular