Kenya central bank to hold rate-setting meeting on May 27

NAIROBI, May 15 (Reuters) - The Kenyan central bank's Monetary Policy Committee will hold its next rate-setting meeting on May 27, it said on Friday.

At its April meeting, the bank cut its benchmark lending rate KECBIR=ECI to 7.0% from 7.25%, saying action to cushion the impact of the coronavirus was having an effect, but the bank needed to do more, due to the adverse economic outlook.

(Reporting by George Obulutsa' Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

