Kenya central bank to hold next rate-setting meeting on Nov.25

George Obulutsa Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/NJERI MWANGI

The Kenyan central bank's Monetary Policy Committee will hold its next rate-setting meeting on Nov.25, the bank said on Tuesday.

At its last meeting in September, the bank held its benchmark lending rate KECBIR=ECI at 9.0%, saying inflation expectations were within the target range and the economy was operating close to its potential.

