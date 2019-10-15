Kenya central bank to hold next rate-setting meeting on Nov.25
NAIROBI, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The Kenyan central bank's Monetary Policy Committee will hold its next rate-setting meeting on Nov.25, the bank said on Tuesday.
At its last meeting in September, the bank held its benchmark lending rate KECBIR=ECI at 9.0%, saying inflation expectations were within the target range and the economy was operating close to its potential.
