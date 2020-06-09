World Markets

Kenya central bank to hold its rate-setting meeting on June 30

Contributor
Duncan Miriri Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/NJERI MWANGI

The Kenyan central bank's Monetary Policy Committee will hold its next rate-setting meeting on June 30, it said on Tuesday.

NAIROBI, June 9 (Reuters) - The Kenyan central bank's Monetary Policy Committee will hold its next rate-setting meeting on June 30, it said on Tuesday.

Policymakers left the bank's benchmark lending rate KECBIR=ECI unchanged at their last meeting on May 27.

(Reporting by Duncan Miriri)

((duncan.miriri@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +254 20 4991239; Reuters Messaging: duncan.miriri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular