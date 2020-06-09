Kenya central bank to hold its rate-setting meeting on June 30

NAIROBI, June 9 (Reuters) - The Kenyan central bank's Monetary Policy Committee will hold its next rate-setting meeting on June 30, it said on Tuesday.

Policymakers left the bank's benchmark lending rate KECBIR=ECI unchanged at their last meeting on May 27.

(Reporting by Duncan Miriri)

