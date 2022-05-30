World Markets

Kenya central bank raises main lending rate to 7.5%

George Obulutsa Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Monicah Mwangi

NAIROBI, May 30 (Reuters) - Kenya's central bank raised its benchmark lending rate KECBIR=ECI to 7.5% on Monday from 7.00% previously, the bank's monetary policy committee said.

Monday's hike is the first one since July 2015.

A Reuters poll of five economists showed four of them expected the rate to be held at 7.00%. One predicted the rate would be raised to 7.50%.

