Kenya central bank raises main lending rate to 7.5%
NAIROBI, May 30 (Reuters) - Kenya's central bank raised its benchmark lending rate KECBIR=ECI to 7.5% on Monday from 7.00% previously, the bank's monetary policy committee said.
Monday's hike is the first one since July 2015.
A Reuters poll of five economists showed four of them expected the rate to be held at 7.00%. One predicted the rate would be raised to 7.50%.
