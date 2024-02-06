News & Insights

Kenya central bank raises key rate for second meeting in a row

February 06, 2024 — 10:11 am EST

Written by George Obulutsa for Reuters ->

NAIROBI, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Kenya's central bank raised its benchmark lending rate KECBIR=ECIon Tuesdayfor the second consecutive monetary policy meeting, saying the move would help lower inflation and address pressure on the local shilling currency.

The bank raised the rate to 13.0% on from 12.5%, its monetary policy committee (MPC) said in a statement, after a larger 2-percentage-point hike at the December MPC meeting.

"The proposed action will ensure that inflationary expectations remain anchored, while setting inflation on a firm downward path towards the 5.0% mid-point of the target range, as well as addressing residual pressures on the exchange rate," the bank said.

Inflation KECPI=ECIpicked up to 6.9% year-on-year in January, towards the upper end of authorities' preferred medium-term range of 2.5% and 7.5%.

