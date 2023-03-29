Kenya central bank raises benchmark lending rate to 9.50%

Adds details

NAIROBI, March 29 (Reuters) - Kenya's central bank raised its benchmark lending rate KECBIR=ECI to 9.50% on Wednesday from 8.75% previously, saying there was room for further tighteningof monetary policy.

At its last monetary policy meeting in January, the bank had held the rate steady.

A Reuters poll of analysts had forecast that this time the central bank would raise its key policy interest rate by 25 basis points to 9.00%.

Six of 11 analysts surveyed on March 21-28, predicted a 25-basis-point lift. Three said the bank would hold the rate steady, while one forecast a 50-basis-point increase and another expected a 125-basis point-jump to 10.00%.

(Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Estelle Shirbon)

