Kenya central bank raises benchmark lending rate to 10.5%

NAIROBI, June 26 (Reuters) - Kenya's central bank increased its benchmark lending rate KECBIR=ECI to 10.5% on Monday, from 9.5%, citing sustained inflationary pressure, its monetary policy committee said.

In a meeting convened a month early by new governor Kamau Thugge, policymakers said there were heightened risks to the outlook for inflation, and elevated external risks which could impact the economy.

The committee will meet again next month, it said. Policymakers jerked up the rate at their meeting in March, before holding at the last meeting in May.

Year-on-year inflation KECPI=ECI rose to 8% last month from 7.9% the previously, staying outside the government's preferred range of 2.5%-7.5%.

Thugge took office on June 19 after the term of his predecessor, Patrick Njoroge, came to an end after eight years.

He takes over as the economy is facing several challenges, including a long-running weakening of the shilling KES= currency and a heavy debt load that has strained government finances.

