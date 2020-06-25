Kenya central bank holds benchmark lending rate at 7.0%

NAIROBI, June 25 (Reuters) - Kenya's central bank held its benchmark lending rate KECBIR=ECI at 7.0% on Thursday, saying the easing measures it had adopted since the onset of the coronavirus crisis in March were having the intended effect.

