Kenya central bank holds benchmark lending rate at 7.0%

Duncan Miriri Reuters
NAIROBI, June 25 (Reuters) - Kenya's central bank held its benchmark lending rate KECBIR=ECI at 7.0% on Thursday, saying the easing measures it had adopted since the onset of the coronavirus crisis in March were having the intended effect.

