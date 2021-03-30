World Markets

Kenya central bank expects IMF financing programme approval next week

Kenya expects a new International Monetary Fund financing programme to be approved next week, the central bank governor said on Tuesday.

NAIROBI, March 30 (Reuters) - Kenya expects a new International Monetary Fund financing programme to be approved next week, the central bank governor said on Tuesday.

In mid-February, the IMF said it had reached a staff-level agreement with Kenya on a three-year, $2.4 billion financing package.

""We expect that programme will be discussed by the IMF on Friday, April 2. We expect this will approved early next week sometime," Governor Patrick Njoroge told a virtual news conference.

For nearly two years, Kenya has abandoned expensive commercial debt to cut back on ballooning repayments, while revenue collection has been squeezed by the pandemic.

It also faces huge budget deficits that have been deepened by the coronavirus crisis.

The central bank held its benchmark lending rate KECBIR=ECI at 7.0% on Monday, the seventh "hold" decision in a row, saying that a package of measures rolled out since last year had protected the economy from substantial decline.

