Kenya central bank cuts main lending rate to 7.25%

NAIROBI, March 23 (Reuters) - Kenya's central bank cut its benchmark lending rate KECBIR=ECI by 100 basis points to 7.25 percent on Monday to cushion the economy from the new coronavirus outbreak, its monetary policy committee said.

The bank also reduced the cash reserve ratio for commercial banks to 4.25% from 5.25%, saying the move will release an extra 35.2 billion shillings ($330.83 million) for lending to customers hit by the outbreak, the committee said.

The bank has also cut its 2020 economic growth forecast to 3.4% from an initial estimate of 6.2%.

Kenya, which is East Africa's biggest economy, has 15 confirmed cases of coronavirus and its crucial tourism and farm exports businesses have already been hit by the impact of the outbreak.

($1 = 106.4000 Kenyan shillings)

