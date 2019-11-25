Kenya central bank cuts loan rate for first time in over a year

Adds details, background

NAIROBI, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Kenya's central bank cut its benchmark lending rate KECBIR=ECI for the first time in more than a year on Monday, saying tightening fiscal policy had provided room to ease in an effort to coax an economy operating below its potential.

The bank's Monetary Policy Committee cut the rate by 50 basis points to 8.50%, in its first meeting since the East African nation lifted a cap on commercial interest rates that it said had stifled credit growth and held back the economy.

Eight analysts polled by Reuters had expected policymakers to keep the benchmark rate at 9.0%, where it has been since the end of July 2018. Four had forecast a cut.

"The Committee noted the ongoing tightening of fiscal policy and concluded there was room for accommodative monetary policy to support economic activity," the bank said.

Policymakers had held the benchmark rate KECBIR=ECI for seven straight times before Monday's cut.

Governor Patrick Njoroge told Reuters earlier this month the scrapping of the interest rate cap had removed one of the concerns the central bank had about cutting the benchmark.

"This reform should restore the clarity of monetary policy decisions and strengthen the transmission of monetary policy," the bank said on Monday.

Inflation KECPI=ECI rose to 4.95% year-on-year in October from 3.83% a month earlier, as the price of food and alcoholic drinks rose.

Private sector credit grew by 6.6% in the 12 months to October, compared with 7.0% in September, the central bank said.

The bank said it expects the current account deficit to narrow to 4.3% of GDP this year, from 5.0% a year earlier.

(Reporting by George Obulutsa and Omar Mohammed; Editing by Duncan Miriri and Andrew Cawthorne)

