Kenya central bank cuts current account deficit gap forecast to 5.1%

Duncan Miriri Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER

NAIROBI, July 30 (Reuters) - Kenya's central bank governor said on Thursday that the bank expects the current account deficit this year of 5.1% of GDP, narrower than the previous forecast of 5.8%.

Patrick Njoroge attributed the improved outlook to a better-than-expected performance in hard cash sent by Kenyans living abroad, known as remittances, as well as a rebound in farm exports.

The central bank was not concerned by the recent depreciation of the shilling KES=, which is down 6.3% against the dollar this year to date.

"We still think these numbers (shilling's drop) are appropriate given the circumstances," he told an online news briefing.

