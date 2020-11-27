Kenya central bank cuts 2020 economic growth projection to 1.3%

Adds details

NAIROBI, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Kenya's central bank has cut its 2020 economic growth projection to 1.3% from its September forecast of 3.1%, bank governor Patrick Njoroge told an online news conference on Friday.

Like other economies around the world, the East African country has been pummelled by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Finance Minister Ukur Yatani said he anticipated an expansion of only 0.6% for this year, a forecast more optimistic than the World Bank's outlook. [nL1N2IB0CS]

Njoroge said the central bank's outlook for faster growth derived from updated information on output in sectors like farming and manufacturing that it expects the statistics office to eventually reflect.

(Reporting by Duncan Miriri Editing by Mark Heinrich)

((duncan.miriri@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +254 20 4991239; Reuters Messaging: duncan.miriri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.