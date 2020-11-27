World Markets

Kenya central bank cuts 2020 economic growth projection to 1.3%

Contributor
Duncan Miriri Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS MUKOYA

NAIROBI, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Kenya's central bank has cut its 2020 economic growth projection to 1.3% from its September forecast of 3.1%, bank governor Patrick Njoroge told an online news conference on Friday.

Like other economies around the world, the East African country has been pummelled by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Finance Minister Ukur Yatani said he anticipated an expansion of only 0.6% for this year, a forecast more optimistic than the World Bank's outlook. [nL1N2IB0CS]

Njoroge said the central bank's outlook for faster growth derived from updated information on output in sectors like farming and manufacturing that it expects the statistics office to eventually reflect.

