Kenya cbank says current account gap could be narrower than forecast

NAIROBI, June 26 (Reuters) - Kenya's current account deficit could narrow from the forecast of 5.8% of GDP for this year thanks to growing farm exports and a rebound in remittances fromcitizens living abroad, the central bank governor said on Friday.

The value of tea exports, a key source of hard currency, rose by 15% in May from the same month a year ago, Patrick Njoroge said, adding that exports of flowers, fruits and vegetables increased by a third in the same month.

Cash sent home by Kenyans living abroad, known as remittances, recovered to $258 million in May, Njoroge told an online news conference, after dipping to $208 million in April due to the coronavirus crisis.

He attributed the higher inflows to a return to normalcy in major economies abroad including South Africa, as well as increasing numbers of ways to send cash, including straight to the recipients' mobile phones.

