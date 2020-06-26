World Markets

Kenya cbank says current account gap could be narrower than forecast

Contributor
Duncan Miriri Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/NJERI MWANGI

Kenya's current account deficit could narrow from the forecast of 5.8% of GDP for this year thanks to growing farm exports and a rebound in remittances from citizens living abroad, the central bank governor said on Friday.

Adds details

NAIROBI, June 26 (Reuters) - Kenya's current account deficit could narrow from the forecast of 5.8% of GDP for this year thanks to growing farm exports and a rebound in remittances fromcitizens living abroad, the central bank governor said on Friday.

The value of tea exports, a key source of hard currency, rose by 15% in May from the same month a year ago, Patrick Njoroge said, adding that exports of flowers, fruits and vegetables increased by a third in the same month.

Cash sent home by Kenyans living abroad, known as remittances, recovered to $258 million in May, Njoroge told an online news conference, after dipping to $208 million in April due to the coronavirus crisis.

He attributed the higher inflows to a return to normalcy in major economies abroad including South Africa, as well as increasing numbers of ways to send cash, including straight to the recipients' mobile phones.

(Reporting by Duncan Miriri Editing by Mark Heinrich)

((duncan.miriri@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +254 20 4991239; Reuters Messaging: duncan.miriri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    Second Virus Lockdown Hinges on Public Health Response: Johns Hopkins

    John Hopkins Vice Dean for Public Health Practice Josh Sharfstein discusses what’s being learned from the resurgence of Covid-19, and the latest developments on antibody treatments. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Francine Lacqua.

    Jun 15, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular