Kenya cancels Eurobond sale, blames surging yields - local media

NAIROBI, June 10 (Reuters) - Kenya has cancelled the sale of a 115 billion shilling ($982 million) Eurobond and will instead borrow from commercial banks after the Russia-Ukraine war caused yields to surge on international markets, local media reported on Friday.

Kenya said in January it would issue a new sovereign bond for the 2021/22 (July-June) financial year to partly plug a 7.5% budget deficit.

Finance Minister Ukur Yatani told the Daily Nation and Business Daily newspapers the bond was no longer feasible, blaming the conflict in Ukraine for pushing up interest rates and causing yields on Kenya's previous Eurobond to double to 12%.

Kenya made its last foray into the market last June, when it sold a $1 billion Eurobond that received orders just short of $6 billion.

"Last year we borrowed at six per cent and now it stands over 12 per cent. This is no longer feasible. That's why we're still exploring options to look at a number of banks that can advance us the money at a cheaper rate," Yatani told the Daily Nation.

($1 = 117.0500 Kenyan shillings)

