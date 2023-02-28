Kenya Cabinet adjusts debt ceiling to improve sustainability

Adds lifting of moratorium on power purchasing agreements

NAIROBI, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Kenya plans to change the government's debt ceiling from a fixed amount to a proportion of the county's gross domestic product to make debt management more sustainable, President William Ruto's office said on Tuesday.

The East African nation's public debt jumped during an infrastructure construction drive under Ruto's predecessor, Uhuru Kenyatta, prompting warnings from credit ratings agencies.

At present, Kenya has a debt ceiling set in absolute terms, at 10 trillion Kenyan shillings ($78.83 billion).

"Cabinet approved the transmittal to parliament of the legislative proposals replacing the nominal debt ceiling of 10 trillion shillings with a debt anchor set at 55% of GDP in present value terms," Ruto's office said in a statement.

Ruto's government, which took over in September, has pledged to curb expensive commercial borrowing in favour of cheaper sources like the World Bank to reduce debt servicing pressures.

Public debt stood at 60% of GDP at the end of 2022, according to the ministry of finance, which cited a debt sustainability analysis prepared by the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

The ministry expects the debt level to fall to below 55% of GDP by 2026.

The International Monetary Fund and the World Bank classify Kenya as at a high risk of debt distress, but the finance ministry says the country's debt load is sustainable.

Separately, the Cabinet said it had lifted a suspension for negotiating new power purchase agreements, with state distributor Kenya Power KPLC.NR, in place since September 2021.

It said new agreements will be based on market prices, as opposed to tariffs negotiated between power producers and the energy regulator at present, known as feed-in tariffs.

"The new framework will enable that state to procure clean energy at prices that reflect those prevailing in the market," Ruto's office said.

($1 = 126.8500 Kenyan shillings)

(Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Anait Miridzhanian, William Maclean and Leslie Adler)

((george.obulutsa@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: george.obulutsa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.