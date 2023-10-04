Kenya building 'war chest' to deal with maturing Eurobond, central banker says

By Duncan Miriri

NAIROBI, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Kenya plans to progressively settle a $2 billion Eurobond that is maturing in June next year, its central bank chief said on Wednesday, acknowledging that current market conditions were not supportive of refinancing the bond.

The East African nation is being watched closely to see how it handles the maturing bond due to its growing debt repayments, weakening currency and a surge in yields that has effectively locked out many frontier economies from markets.

"We are actually building our war chest to address the issue of the Eurobond," the central bank governor Kamau Thugge told a news conference.

The government picked Citibank and South Africa's Standard Bank to advise it on how to handle the maturing of the 10-year Eurobond, which was the country's first issue.

"We do expect that between now and June, that we will progressively reduce the liability of the Eurobond," Thugge said, without offering more details.

"By the end of June, if necessary we will be able to use our international reserves to make sure there is absolutely no doubt about the government being able to pay for the Eurobond."

The Finance Minister Njuguna Ndung'u has also downplayed the concerns about the country's ability to repay the bond, saying it should not be "a big deal".

The government was in discussions with the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund, regional multilateral banks and bilateral development partners to secure additional funds in readiness for the maturity of the bond, Thugge said.

The government's move to reduce the operational budgets of ministries by 10%, and efforts to boost revenue collection, could help to cut pressure on the government's domestic borrowing, after yields surged, the central bank governor said.

(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Christina Fincher)

