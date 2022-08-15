World Markets

Kenya bonds tumble as senior officials disown election results

Rachel Savage Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Kenya's dollar-denominated government bonds fell on Monday after a number of top election officials disowned the country's yet-to-be-confirmed presidential results and scuffles broke out in the hall where they were due to be announced.

The bonds were down as much as 2.2 cents on the dollar, with the 2024 maturity XS1028952403=TE falling the most, according to Tradeweb data.

The planned announcement of the results had descended into chaotic scenes after the Deputy Chairperson of the election commission and three other commissioners disowned the figures.

