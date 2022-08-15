Kenya bonds tumble as senior officials disown election results

LONDON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Kenya's dollar-denominated government bonds fell on Monday after a number of top election officials disowned the country's yet-to-be-confirmed presidential results and scuffles broke out in the hall where they were due to be announced.

The bonds were down as much as 2.2 cents on the dollar, with the 2024 maturity XS1028952403=TE falling the most, according to Tradeweb data.

The planned announcement of the results had descended into chaotic scenes after the Deputy Chairperson of the election commission and three other commissioners disowned the figures.

(Reporting by Rachel Savage; editing by Marc Jones)

