World Markets

Kenya bonds tumble as deputy pres Ruto declared winner by election commission chair

Contributor
Rachel Savage Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Kenya's dollar-denominated government bonds fell on Monday after Deputy President William Ruto was declared the winner of the country's presidential election by the chairman of the election commission.

Adds and recasts with election results, updates bond prices

LONDON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Kenya's dollar-denominated government bonds fell on Monday after Deputy President William Ruto was declared the winner of the country's presidential election by the chairman of the election commission.

The bonds had already fallen after a number of top election officials disowned the presidential vote results before they were officially confirmed and scuffles broke out in the hall ahead of the announcement.

The bonds were down as much as 2.9 cents on the dollar, with the 2048 maturity XS1781710626=TE falling the most, according to Tradeweb data.

The planned announcement of the results was thrown into confusion after the Deputy Chairperson of the election commission and three other commissioners disowned the figures.

(Reporting by Rachel Savage; editing by Marc Jones and Hugh Lawson)

((Rachel.Savage@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular