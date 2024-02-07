Kenya announces tender offer for $2 billion bond, plans to issue new bond

Adds context, market reaction in paragraphs 3-5

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Kenya's government on Wednesday made a tender offer to holders of its $2 billion sovereign bond due in June this year and said it also planned to issue a new U.S. dollar-denominated bond.

The government said in a statement that it wanted to smooth out the maturity of the Eurobond and manage the country's external debt.

The bond climbed as much as 2.4 cents to 99.5 cents on the dollar, according to MarketAxess data.

The East African country has been closely watched to see how it handles the bond due to its growing debt burden and a sharp drop in its shilling currency KES=.

President William Ruto told Reuters late last month that Kenya was looking to buy back at least some of the bond in February or March.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya and Alexander Winning Editing by Karin Strohecker)

((Bhargav.Acharya@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.