Kenya announces phased re-opening of the country from coronavirus lockdown

NAIROBI, July 6 (Reuters) - Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta announced on Monday a phased re-opening of the country from a coronavirus-induced lockdown, lifting restrictions in and out of the capital Nairobi and the coastal city of Mombasa.

"Today I order and direct that the cessation of movement into and out of the Nairobi metropolitan area, Mombasa county and Mandera county that is currently enforced shall lapse today or at 4 a.m. (0100 GMT) tomorrow, Tuesday the 7th of July 2020," said Kenyatta in a televised address.

