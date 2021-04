Kenya Airways suspends flights to United Kingdom

Adds detail, background

NAIROBI, April 5 (Reuters) - Kenya Airways will suspend flights to the United Kingdom effective April 9, the airline said in a statement.

The announcement comes days after Britain said it would add Kenya to its travel “red list”.

Those arriving in the United Kingdom from countries on the list will be denied entry, while returning Britons must submit to 10 days of mandatory quarantine in hotels.

On March 26 the airline, partly owned Air France-KLM, suspended domestic flights to comply with anti-coronavirus lockdown measures announced by the country’s President Uhuru Kenyatta.

(Reporting by Giulia Paravicini. Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Mark Potter)

((Giulia.Paravicini@thomsonreuters.com; +254 20 499 1232; Reuters Messaging: giulia.paravicini.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.