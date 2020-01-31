Oil

Kenya Airways suspends all flights to China amid coronavirus outbreak

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS MUKOYA

Kenya Airways has suspended all flights to and from China until further notice amid a virus outbreak that has killed more than 200 people in China and spread to 18 countries.

(Adds background, changes slug) By Omar Mohammed NAIROBI, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Kenya Airways has suspended all flights to and from China until further notice amid a virus outbreak that has killed more than 200 people in China and spread to 18 countries. "We have temporarily suspended all flights to and from Guangzhou starting Friday until further notice," the airline said in a statement on its Twitter account. Kenya Airways joins other airlines around the world that have stopped flying to the world's second-largest economy as it deals with the outbreak that has infected at least 8,000 people.[nL4N29Z4KC] On Thursday, Ethiopian Airlines, Africa's largest carrier, denied reports that it would suspend flights to the Asian country.[nL8N29Z6V1] The World Health Organization on Thursday declared a global emergency as the virus spread to more countries. (Reporting By Omar Mohammed; writing by Maggie Fick; Editing by Sam Holmes) ((maggie.fick@thomsonreuters.com; +254 798 985 128;)) Keywords: CHINA HEALTH/KENYA AIRWAYS (UPDATE 1, PIX)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

World Markets Commodities US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore Oil

Explore

Most Popular