Kenya Airways says suspends domestic flights after new COVID-19 lockdown announced

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Monicah Mwangi

Kenya Airways said it has suspended domestic flights to comply with new anti-coronavirus lockdown measures announced by the east African country's President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday.

The airline, partly owned Air France-KLM AIRF.PA, said in a tweeted statement late on Friday it would, from March 29, halt all flights from its hub in the capital Nairobi to Mombasa, the Indian ocean port city, and Kisumu, a lakeside town in the country's west.

Domestic flights, the statement said, would be suspended until further notice. International flights remain unaffected.

On Friday, Kenyatta announced travel restrictions in the capital Nairobi and four surrounding counties to slow surging COVID-19 infections.

Under the new curbs, authorities said Nairobi and the counties of Kajiado, Machakos, Kiambu and Nakuru would be treated as one zone, and residents would be barred from crossing over to other areas.

