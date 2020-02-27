Companies

Kenya Airways names budget subsidiary's boss as new CEO

Contributor
Duncan Miriri Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS MUKOYA

Kenya Airways named the head of its low-cost subsidiary as its new chief executive on Thursday.

By Duncan Miriri

NAIROBI, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Kenya Airways KQNA.NR named the head of its low-cost subsidiary as its new chief executive on Thursday.

Allan Kilavuka, who had been named as acting CEO in December, was chief executive of loss-making Kenya Airways' Jambojet subsidary. His appointment takes effect on April 1, a company statement said.

"During his short time as acting CEO ... (Kilavuka) has thrown all of his energy into this role while still maintaining his position of CEO as Jambojet," the group's chairman, Michael Joseph, said.

Kilavuka has been CEO of Jambojet since late 2018.

Kenya Airways was privatised more than 20 years ago but sank into debt and losses in 2014 after a failed expansion drive and is to be renationalised after Kenyan lawmakers voted in July to take back control of the airline.

The airline is 48.9% government owned while Air France-KLM AIRF.PA holds a 7.8% stake.

(Reporting by Duncan Miriri Writing by Maggie Fick Editing by David Goodman)

((maggie.fick@thomsonreuters.com; +254 798 985 128;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities World Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular