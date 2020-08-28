Kenya Airways losses deepen, expects more challenges ahead

By George Obulutsa

NAIROBI, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Kenya Airways KQNA.NR on Friday reported a first-half pretax loss of 14.36 billion shillings ($133 million) as COVID-19 prompted months of suspended travel, slashing its revenue.

The loss widened from a shortfall of 8.56 billion shillings a year earlier.

The airline warned its full-year results will also be affected as air travel demand is expected to be less than half that of 2019 for the rest of 2020.

Kenya Airways, in which Air France KLM AIRF.PA holds a small stake, said revenue fell 48% to 30.21 billion shillings while passenger numbers were down 56% to 1.1 million.

Passenger revenue was down 53% to 20.23 billion shillings.

"Faced with long recovery prospects, diminishing revenue occasioned by reduced demand in passenger business and increased costs due to tight health and safety measures, the business focus for the rest of 2020 will be ensuring the survival and rebound (of) the company," the carrier said in a statement.

It resumed domestic flights in mid-July after the government cleared local air travel, and international flights were restarted on Aug. 1.

It said its operating costs fell 37% to 38.63 billion shillings during the period.

The airline was struggling long before the coronavirus outbreak, posting a 2019 loss of almost 13 billion shillings.

In July, the Nairobi Securities Exchange suspended trading of Kenya Airways shares for three months, citing the government's plan to restructure the carrier, after it submitted to parliament a draft law on nationalising the airline.

In the same month, Kenya Airways said it would lay off an unspecified number of number of workers, reduce its network and offload some assets.

It said in August so far it had laid off some 650 people.

The COVID-19 pandemic has grounded much of the global aviation industry, with African airlines expected to lose $6 billion in revenue this year.

Kenya Airways said in June that between January and June it lost about $100 million in revenue and that the figure was expected to grow to between $400 and $500 million this year.

($1 = 108.2000 Kenyan shillings)

