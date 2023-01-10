Kenya Airways hit by flight disruptions due to parts shortages

NAIROBI, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Kenya Airways KQNA.NR is experiencing flight disruptions due to delays in securing aircraft components required for maintenance, the carrier said late on Monday.

The airline, which is one of Africa's biggest, may be forced to cut some flights if the challenges of getting the parts persist, CEO Allan Kilavuka said in a statement.

(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

