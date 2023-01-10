World Markets

Kenya Airways hit by flight disruptions due to parts shortages

Credit: REUTERS/Monicah Mwangi

January 10, 2023 — 12:55 am EST

Written by Duncan Miriri for Reuters ->

NAIROBI, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Kenya Airways KQNA.NR is experiencing flight disruptions due to delays in securing aircraft components required for maintenance, the carrier said late on Monday.

The airline, which is one of Africa's biggest, may be forced to cut some flights if the challenges of getting the parts persist, CEO Allan Kilavuka said in a statement.

